One of the oddities about the voting-reform bills that just died is that they touched on countless minute aspects of election management while failing to address the constitutional crisis that almost happened last January. The most potent threat to American democracy wasn’t the so-called insurrection, deplorable as that was. The greater danger was the possibility that Vice President Mike Pence might surrender to President Donald Trump’s demands and set aside the popular vote in seven states. Pence stood his ground, but there was no guarantee he would. The same situation could easily arise again.