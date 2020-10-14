The company still has debt-market appeal, however. This is the third-biggest junk bond sale this year, and demand has been high. Back in June, we had Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s 3.5 billion-euro ($4.1 billion) issue and a 2.25 billion-euro bond to finance the private equity buyout of ThyssenKrupp Elevators.

A high-profile name like Rolls-Royce might have fared even better by ditching its credit ratings and relying on its brand recognition to attract investors with a less juicy coupon. That’s a fairly common option for bond issuers who aren’t happy with their ratings and feel they could argue a better case directly with the market — especially as a “fallen angel” that’s being unduly punished because of the pandemic.

Despite still having BB-rated credit, toward the upper end of junk ratings, S&P Global has placed Rolls-Royce on negative watch for another downgrade. That means it has to offer a substantial premium to its existing debt to attract new high-yield investors.

In fairness to the ratings companies, the British manufacturer’s problems predate the catastrophic impact of Covid-19 on aviation. My colleague Chris Bryant has detailed how Rolls-Royce was stumbling beforehand. This bond offering is the last step in its refinancing plans after a two billion-pound equity raise, and up to five billion pounds of government and bank-loan facilities are already in place. After doubling the amount it wanted to raise from the bond markets, the company had to offer a bigger return.

While this could have been even worse, it’s still painful for one of Britain’s last blue-chip industrial names. Rolls-Royce needs as big a liquidity buffer as possible to get through this crisis, but having to pay a coupon that’s three times higher than what it secured just two years ago will make its climb back up harder.

Rolls-Royce has paid a stiff price to ensure capital markets access. Its interest costs have just soared but at least it’s buying itself some breathing space.

