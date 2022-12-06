Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has been caught up in a scandal almost five years after he took office with a pledge to fight corruption. The bizarre case revolves around the theft of cash that robbers found stuffed into a sofa at his game farm. A panel headed by the nation’s former chief justice found there may be grounds for impeaching Ramaphosa because of the way he handled the matter. The drama has blotted the 70-year-old leader’s distinguished political career and compounded the woes of a country contending with unprecedented power outages, rampant unemployment and surging living costs.

1. What’s Ramaphosa alleged to have done?

The furor erupted in June, when former chief spy Arthur Fraser laid criminal charges against Ramaphosa, accusing the president of concealing the theft of more than $4 million from the farm in the northern Limpopo province in February 2020. The suspected thieves were also illegally detained and interrogated by presidential security staff, according to the charge sheet. Fraser is a close ally of Jacob Zuma, Ramaphosa’s predecessor and political nemesis, and the source and accuracy of his information remain unclear. The police, the graft ombudsman, tax authorities and the central bank all began investigations. Parliament appointed a three-member advisory panel headed by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo to determine if lawmakers should examine whether there were grounds for Ramaphosa’s dismissal.

Advertisement

2. What did Ngcobo’s panel find?

While it didn’t explicitly call for the president to be impeached, it found he may be guilty of serious misconduct and should be subjected to a parliamentary investigation. It said Ramaphosa had “thrust himself into a situation where there was a conflict of interest between his official responsibilities as the head of state and as a businessperson.” It also concluded that the source of the stolen foreign currency remained unclear, that the crime wasn’t properly reported to the police, and that there was a “deliberate intention” to ensure it wasn’t openly investigated. No one has been charged in connection with the robbery.

3. What does Ramaphosa say?

In a 138-page submission to the panel, the president denied violating his presidential oath or breaking the law. He said he did store a large sum of cash at the farm — $580,000 — from the sale of 20 buffalo to a Sudanese national and it was stolen while he was in Ethiopia attending an African Union summit. The farm manager put the cash in a safe, but later transferred it to a sofa in a spare bedroom in the president’s private house because he thought that was the safest place to keep it. The theft was reported to the head of the Presidential Protection Services, according to the president. He’s asked the nation’s top court to set aside the panel’s report on the basis that it overstepped its mandate and based its findings on hearsay. Ramaphosa initially considered quitting, but later backtracked and said he will seek a second term as leader of the governing African National Congress at its Dec. 16-20 elective conference.

Advertisement

4. What happens next?

Parliament is due to debate the panel’s findings on Dec. 13. The ANC has said it will instruct its lawmakers to reject the report because Ramaphosa is challenging it in court, but some of them could break ranks and side with the opposition and vote for a parliamentary inquiry. If that vote were to pass, a panel of lawmakers would be constituted to reassess the case against the president, a process that could take months. Its findings would then be presented to the National Assembly, which would decide on how to proceed. Impeaching the president would require the backing of two-thirds of lawmakers. There’s also the possibility that the police could lay criminal charges against Ramaphosa which, under ANC rules, would force him to quit. The ANC’s integrity committee may also rule that the president brought the party into disrepute and recommend that he step aside, although the ANC’s top leadership would likely make the final call.

5. What does this mean for South Africa?

Advertisement

The uncertainty around the president’s future has unnerved investors and financial markets, with the rand tumbling in early December after the release of the panel’s report. Ramaphosa is one of the country’s most experienced politicians. A former labor union leader who made a fortune after going into business, he helped to negotiate an end to White-minority rule in the early 1990s and led a panel that drafted the country’s first democratic constitution. Since taking office in 2018, he’s made some headway in tackling the graft that became endemic during Zuma’s nine-year rule. Ramaphosa has no obvious successor, and any talks to find a permanent replacement if he does vacate his post wouldn’t begin until after the ANC’s internal elections.

--With assistance from Paul Vecchiatto.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article