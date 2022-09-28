Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As banks get burned from financing billion-dollar buyouts and pension funds grow impatient with private equity’s endless thirst for capital, skepticism is growing louder over the industry’s performance — and whether some of their daredevil deals could result in disastrous losses for their financiers. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The mood on Wall Street is quickly souring. Firms such as Bank of America Corp., Credit Suisse Group AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are nursing more than $600 million of losses from a single deal: the $16.5 billion leveraged buyout of cloud computing giant Citrix Systems Inc. in January. Borrowing costs have surged since. Banks ended up selling $4 billion secured Citrix bonds at only 83.6 cents on the dollar, splashing red ink on their own balance sheets.

Already, one of the biggest lenders is retreating. Citigroup Inc. will slash its exposure to so-called subscription lines of credit, or short-term loans to private fund managers who use their investors’ capital commitment as collateral, to $20 billion from about $65 billion, the Financial Times reported.

Advertisement

For banks, subscription lines are safe but low margin, mainly used to cultivate relationships with private equity for more lucrative businesses, such as M&A fees. But for PE fund managers, this form of borrowing has become essential. It allows them to complete deals without having to knock on their investors’ doors each time cash is needed. After all, no one wants to be a nag, especially when money is tight.

But equally important, subscription lines can juice a fund’s internal rate of return, a key performance measure private equity managers use to raise new funds. Effectively, this credit line delays capital calls and shortens investors’ holding periods, thus boosting paper returns.

It’s perhaps no coincidence that private equity performance has been stellar in recent years. Funds tend to draw on subscription lines early in their lifetime. With record fundraising, the industry average can well be boosted by young funds tapping onto this kind of credit. But what’s the true return on capital once that rug is pulled?

Advertisement

As borrowing costs soar – Citrix’s $4 billion of bonds was sold at a 10% yield last week – and equities enter bear market territory, investors are shifting their focus to cash returns. By that measure, private equity performance has been far from stellar. Between 2000 and 2021, private equity funds received $4.9 trillion contributions from their investors but distributed only $5.1 trillion, data provided by PitchBook shows.

In other words, the cumulative cash return was a pitiful 5.3% for the 12-year span.

To make matters worse, with public listings entering a drought, private equity funds are increasingly selling their investments to each other – often with hefty profits. For instance, in August, Vista Equity Partners LLC cashed out on its stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp., which it acquired in 2016 for about $600 million, to fellow PE firm Thoma Bravo LLC. The $2.8 billion deal valued the identity technology company at 63% above market price.

Advertisement

In the previous two years, US PE firms split their exit options in mainly three ways – public listings, corporate acquisitions, or sales to fellow PE firms, according to PitchBook. But in the first half this year, more than half of the exits came in the form of private equity selling to each other. “This is not good business. This is the start of, potentially, a pyramid scheme,” Mikkel Svenstrup, chief investment officer at Denmark’s pension fund ATP, a large PE investor with commitments to 147 buyout funds, told the FT.

During the pandemic, a private equity boom fattened a lot of pockets, and – on paper - boosted pension and endowment fund returns. But as we edge toward a global recession, return on capital is ceding in importance to return of capital. A fundraising magnet, private equity has a spottier track record on payouts. Meanwhile, some of the debt that comes with its leveraged buyouts is way riskier than Citrix’s 10% bond. Who will be left holding that bag?

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

Advertisement

• Hedge Funds Deserve the Drubbing By Private Equity: Shuli Ren

• Matt Levine’s Money Stuff: Buyout Loans Have a Bad Week

• HSBC, Citigroup and the End of Global Banking: Marc Rubinstein

(Corrects start of date range in seventh paragraph to 2000 to match the accompanying chart.)

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Shuli Ren is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asian markets. A former investment banker, she was a markets reporter for Barron’s. She is a CFA charterholder.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article