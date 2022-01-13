The right thing to do is to make it easier for companies to go public rather than making it harder for them to stay private. Instead of layering more regulations on private firms, which would seem to go against the spirit of the Securities Act of 1933, the SEC should ease regulations on public firms. I’m not suggesting we should do away with quarterly and annual reports, but perhaps the accounting regulations that are the most expensive to comply with can be pared back. Remember, CEOs today risk going to jail by signing an earnings report and it later comes to light that a rogue employee has committed fraud. In hindsight, that seems to be an overreach that reflected the anger toward CEOs at the time.