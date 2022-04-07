Few phenomena illustrate the irrational exuberance of the early 2020s U.S. stock market like special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs. Over the past few years, investors have entrusted hundreds of billions of dollars to these blank-check companies, in the hopes of getting a piece of exciting businesses about to be taken public — with amazingly little understanding of what they would actually receive or how much it would cost.

Last week, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced that it was stepping in to ensure investors have a better sense of what they’re doing. The question is whether it’s too little, too late.

SPACs stirred up a frenzy with a combination of sometimes-celebrity sponsors and what sounded like a no-lose proposition: If you give us $10, we’ll find a great company to invest it in — and if you don’t like our choice, we’ll pay you back with interest. They facilitated the public listings of hundreds of notable (and often controversial) companies, including co-working startup WeWork Inc., electric-car maker Lucid Group Inc. and sports-betting platform DraftKings Inc.

Yet SPACs weren’t such a great deal. For one, the typical rules of disclosure didn’t apply: Target companies could make optimistic financial projections without facing the litigation risk that a classic initial public offering would. Worse, fees and other perks to sponsors, bankers and hedge funds often left investors who stuck with the deal holding stakes worth much less than $10: One analysis found that, on average, SPACs retained less than $7 per share by the time they merged with their target companies. The money to be made — usually 25% of the amount raised — gave SPAC sponsors a big incentive to get a merger done, no matter the quality of the investment.

Not surprisingly, companies that went public via SPACs have performed poorly. One index that tracks them, the De-SPAC Index, was down 52% from a year earlier as of March 31, compared with a 14% gain for the S&P 500 Index.

Enthusiasm for SPACs has waned significantly, too. They raised just $7.1 billion in the first three months of 2022, down from a peak of $139.1 billion in the same period last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Most are still looking for a target company to merge with.

The correct regulatory approach has long been clear: Subject the target companies to the same disclosure rules as regular IPOs, and require SPACs to provide prospective shareholders with estimates of the dilution they would experience in various scenarios — much as investment funds are required to disclose management fees. Under previous chair Jay Clayton, the SEC expressed concern but never acted. Now, this approach is precisely what the SEC has proposed, including extending responsibility for target companies’ projections to the SPAC sponsors and investment bankers involved.

It’s unfortunate that the SEC didn’t move to protect investors before the SPAC boom passed. Still, the proposed rules make sense. Next time around, at least people will be more likely to know what they’re getting into.

