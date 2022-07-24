Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When senators from both parties took up the cause of reforming the archaic law governing counts of presidential electoral votes, the effort looked worthwhile but full of potential pitfalls. The bipartisan group has now released its proposal, and the good news is that the main pitfalls have been avoided. Share with The Post: What’s one way you’ve felt the impact of inflation? ArrowRight Passed in 1887, the Electoral Count Act was the congressional response to the chaos following the contested election of 1876 between Republican Rutherford B. Hayes and Democrat Samuel Tilden. Its vague and confusing provisions contributed, however, to the turmoil after the 2020 election. President Donald Trump exploited them in his effort to reverse his defeat after the votes had been cast. The reform under consideration would reduce the risk that future candidates will take similar steps, or succeed in them.

The bill now under consideration clarifies that states must appoint electors in accordance with the laws they had before Election Day. Trump had asked state legislators to appoint electors for him in states where the popular vote had gone for Joe Biden, and where there was no evidence of fraud sufficient to affect the outcome. Under the Constitution, state legislatures may appoint electors without holding a popular vote at all. But they should not be able to throw out the winner of the state’s popular vote just because they dislike how it turned out.

The bill also requires the governor, or another official designated by the state in advance, to certify a state’s electors. That requirement closes off the possibility that Congress will have to choose among dueling slates. Both of these reforms reduce the chance of mischief on the part of state governments while avoiding deep federal intrusion into them.

But the bill’s main focus is properly on preventing misconduct at the federal level. (A companion bill responds to threats to federal and state election workers.) The current version of the law lets Congress throw out electors if a state has held a “failed election.” The reform lays out narrow and objective criteria for discarding electors, and again requires following procedures enacted prior to the election.

Under current law, it takes only one representative and one senator to force Congress to vote on an objection to a state’s electors. The proposal raises the threshold to one-fifth of each chamber.

It also says objections may be made only if electors’ appointments have not been lawfully certified or their votes have not been “regularly given.” That’s a welcome, if incomplete, tightening of standards: Legislators from each party have raised frivolous and wispy objections during the last quarter century. The change to the threshold may be more important because none of those objections, including the Republican objections of Jan. 6, 2021, had the level of support that the proposal requires.

Trump and his die-hard supporters never had a plausible argument that the vice president has the power to throw out electors on his own, but the reform would explicitly deny it to him. That’s another avenue for overturning an election closed off. Mike Pence would have been subject to a lot less improper pressure if this reform had been in place when he was vice president.

One of the faults of the existing law is that it obscures the distinction between the two stages of presidential elections: the general election by which the electors are chosen, and the vote of the electors themselves. The reform clarifies that the role of Congress is to review that second stage, and not to use that review as a pretext for second-guessing the first.

The reform is also commendable for the ideas it does not contain. Some proponents of changing the Electoral Count Act wanted to allow objections to be sustained only after a supermajority vote by Congress. That’s too high a threshold, especially considering the simultaneous narrowing of the grounds for objection, and it would have raised constitutional and practical issues having to do with the ability of one Congress to bind its successors.

Another idea that wisely got chopped: letting federal judges, in some instances, certify the electors. The Constitution gives that job to the states.

When reform efforts began, some Democrats expressed opposition on the ground that it was a distraction from the changes in voting rights they consider a priority. As it has become clear that Congress is not going to make those changes, that sentiment has faded. But the bill may still be disappointing to some people because it does not make it completely impossible to steal an election. It will always be possible to imagine a scenario in which enough officials at the state and federal level betray their duty and abuse their power to carry out a successful coup.

No set of laws can perfectly forestall this danger. Officials have to have some sense of fidelity to the law, and voters have to demand it of them. The fact that this bill does what can reasonably be done, without attempting the impossible, is an argument in its favor.

