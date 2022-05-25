Placeholder while article actions load

A shaken President Joe Biden spoke for the country on Tuesday night, expressing shame and anger at the slaughter of innocents at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. In the immediate aftermath of this most recent mass shooting — the murder of 19 young children and two educators — shame and anger are the only right response. In the first instance, they fit the case better than calm analysis ever could.

As the shock subsides, however, it needs to give way to purposeful outrage. Exactly how the killings came about might not be clear for a while — but the details won’t change the case for the commonsense gun regulation that most of the country wants. From time to time, Congress has come close to acting, then failed to. It has long lacked any excuse for this dereliction of duty. Voters need to marshal their anger and direct it against the politicians and interests that, year after year, have persistently blocked reform. When it comes down to it, neighbors need to persuade neighbors that the path we’re on will lead to a dead end.

As the president said, reasoned gun laws might not prevent every mass shooting — but the disgraceful American exceptionalism just visited on the children of Uvalde (as it was on the innocents of Buffalo, New York, and too many places before it) could undoubtedly be diminished with universal background checks and other safeguards.

Advertisement

We are not yet at the point where the cold dawn in Uvalde fails to elicit shock, sadness and outrage. But that should come as no comfort, especially when the steps we can reasonably take to reduce the possibility of yet another massacre are so manifestly before us.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

•

In Philadelphia, Teenagers Want Guns Off the Streets: Francis Wilkinson

•

Buffalo Mass Shooting Should Force a Reckoning for Tech Platforms: Parmy Olson

•

Confessions of a Reformed British Gun Nut: Max Hastings

The Editors are members of the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article