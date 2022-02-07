This is also an opportunity to grapple with bigger systemic questions about long-term care, as demographics and staffing shortages suggest a dire need to invest in training and pay. The population of over-80s in the developed world will increase to 10% of the population from around 5% by 2050, according to the OECD. Meanwhile, the working population available to support one person aged over 65 will halve from about four in 2012 to two on average over the next 40 years.