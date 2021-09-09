If users really considered the tech leaders evil, they’d abandon them in droves. Sure, network effects are hard to overcome, as my Bloomberg Opinion colleague Parmy Olson recently wrote, using the example of Facebook’s WhatsApp messenger, which appeared to bleed users after a change in privacy standards but ended up showing exemplary resilience. The power of these effects can be frightening: A U.S. government ban on Huawei’s use of Google software has all but killed the Chinese company’s then-market leading Android phone business, driving a high-quality hardware producer into a ditch because most users couldn’t imagine a Google-free life. And yet viable alternatives do exist, even in heavily monopolized areas such as internet search, not to mention mobile messaging; it’s just that the household names aren’t really any less attractive for most people than these alternatives. They aren’t evil enough for the daily user to go to any trouble at all.