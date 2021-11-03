We should look past all that, however, and consider that resigning at this point in ByteDance’s history makes sense. Tech companies are generally started by eager and innovative engineers whose primary focus is to build a product. In the early days, the CEO has a role in how something is designed and built, whom the startup hires, and the way it connects with customers. By the time a company grows to thousands of staff, there’s a good chance the person who launched it isn’t even familiar with the code base, let alone all the engineers who developed it.