Why does this matter to democracy? Because, as social scientists have long argued, reading serious literature can increase empathy, a finding that seems particularly true when it comes to difficult texts.(1) Although this research has its critics, its conclusions accord with intuition, for a simple reason: Complex literature helps teach us that people are complex. The more we believe in the complexity of people, the more we’re able to see even political opponents as engaged alongside us in the common work of democratic governance.