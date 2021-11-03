Moreover, with the bulk of recent price surges being the “wrong type” — the BOE needs to be careful as it sends a much-needed message on tamping down inflationary expectations. As Bailey commented in September, raising interest rates will have minimal effect in controlling global natural gas prices, computer chip supply or providing more truck drivers. Bloomberg Economics, using its new SHOK model, estimates higher U.K. interest rates will lower growth more pro rata than any concomitant reduction in inflation. So the Bank’s sudden inflationary-fighting zeal needs to be constrained if the spillover into higher corporate borrowing and household financing costs isn’t to cause unnecessary damage. The bank rate can have a much bigger spillover effect into the interest rates that are charged in the real economy.