CENTRAL BANKS AND MONETARY POLICY

In many countries, traditional tools of monetary policy remain blunted because the economy has yet to fully recover from the 2008 financial crisis.

Interest Rates

Cutting interest rates is often the first move in any rescue effort. This time, the People’s Bank of China was the first to act, trimming its benchmark lending rates on Feb. 16. Central banks in Australia, Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. have followed suit, and even more forcefully. Yet many central banks are running out of space for further cuts. In the U.S., the rate is down to a range of 1% to 1.25%, compared with 5.25% on the eve of the 2008 financial crisis. The European Central Bank and Bank of Japan already have rates that are below zero; no rate cut was even on the table when the ECB met in March. On top of that, there are those who argue that this isn’t the best kind of medicine to treat economies that are facing both a “supply” and a “demand” shock. That is, cheaper borrowing costs won’t do much for factories that are starved of materials, or get worried consumers to keep traveling or eating out.

Quantitative Easing

Born in the 2008 crisis, the once unconventional idea of making huge bond purchases to nudge down long-term rates is now an established part of the central banks’ armory. Yet the strategy is seen as less effective when long-term rates are already low. Advocates suggest boosting the policy’s power by expanding purchases beyond government and corporate bonds -- as the Bank of Japan has done, with its buying of exchange-traded funds. The ECB resumed its so-called quantitative easing in 2019 and expanded it by 120 billion euros ($135 billion) as the virus began to take a toll; other central banks have indicated they would be prepared to resurrect programs in the face of weakness.

Coordination

Central banks could try to maximize their limited firepower by delivering a coordinated move, the theory being that joint action might boost confidence more than the sum of its parts. That would mirror the approach taken in 2008, when the U.S. Federal Reserve, the ECB and four other central banks acted together to lower interest rates. Some countries may be willing to sacrifice a measure of central bank independence to ensure that monetary and fiscal policies are complementary. The BOE’s rate cut, together with moves to make financing available to struggling businesses, came on the same day the government announced fiscal stimulus measures.

Loans and Forbearance

There are more direct steps that policy makers can take to cushion confidence and keep money flowing freely. Regulators in China have asked banks to be more lenient on bad loans -- providing relief through what’s known as forbearance. The People’s Bank of China is extending 800 billion yuan ($115 billion) of cheaper loans to support smaller and private companies, while the ECB was considering how it might support banks through its long-term lending program. JPMorgan Chase & Co. economist Allan Monks says the Bank of England could take steps such as canceling a planned increase in the capital banks must hold.

Liquidity measures

Central banks exist to be the lender of last resort at times of crisis. The Federal Reserve responded to signs of strain in markets for Treasury bonds and repurchase agreements by offering a cumulative $5 trillion in lending, in a signal that the bank was ready to do whatever it takes to keep short-term financing rates from spiking. The ECB enhanced a loan program with terms that effectively amount to an interest-rate cut for banks that use it to pump money into the economy.

GOVERNMENTS AND FISCAL POLICY

With more people around the globe encouraged to stay at home and avoid public gatherings, worried consumers everywhere are reluctant to shop or spend. That’s increasing calls to to do more to address the “demand” side of the equation, too. The U.S., Japan, Italy, Ireland, Germany, Singapore, the U.K. and South Korea are among the countries assembling emergency spending packages.

Fiscal stimulus

Even before the coronavirus appeared, central banks were arguing that fiscal policy -- actions by governments such as lowering taxes or spending more on infrastructure -- should take on a larger role in spurring sluggish economies. Such moves can shore up demand more directly and more quickly than monetary easing. By March 12, about $130 billion in budget support had been pledged or was under consideration by governments around the world. Among the fiscal measures: tax cuts or credits to help companies with cash-flow problems; enhanced jobless benefits, more generous medical leave and funds for medical expenses. Here’s what’s happening in some countries:

• Italy announced a plan to spend 25 billion euros ($28.3 billion) on stimulus measures.

• China is expected to increase infrastructure spending, tax relief and other forms of support for the most affected regions and sectors, according to Bloomberg Economics.

• South Korea is considering a 11.7 trillion won ($9.8 billion) supplemental government budget to help businesses.

• U.S. President Donald Trump declared the virus a national emergency, a step that can free up spending. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi negotiated a stimulus package that would fund free coronavirus testing, two weeks of paid sick leave and food programs for the poor.

• The U.K. plans to spend 30 billion pounds ($39 billion), with the government funding sick pay and more generous welfare rules.

Easing Regulations

China has waived requirements for smaller companies to pay into the social security system from February to June. The rate of value-added tax for smaller companies has also been reduced temporarily to 1% from 3% between March and May. In the U.S., Mnuchin said he planned to speak with banking agencies about what regulatory relief might be necessary.

Cash Handouts

A blockbuster option could be simply handing out cash to citizens. There’s been a robust debate in recent years over whether central banks can boost economic growth this way by simply creating extra cash -- a method known as helicopter money -- but no institution is seriously considering it. Governments, however, have been less circumspect. Hong Kong, Singapore and Macau all announced plans to give cash payouts or vouchers to people, either through regular budgetary payments or one-time handouts. In Hong Kong, each permanent resident of the city 18 or older was slated to receive a one-time handout of HK$10,000 ($1,284), a move Financial Secretary Paul Chan said would help aid a population “overwhelmed by the heavy atmosphere.”

