CENTRAL BANKS AND MONETARY POLICY

In many countries, traditional tools of monetary policy are blunted because the economy has yet to fully recover from the 2008 financial crisis.

Interest Rates

Cutting interest rates is often the first move in any rescue effort. This time, the People’s Bank of China was the first to act, trimming its benchmark lending rates on Feb. 16. Several central banks around the globe followed suit. Yet many are running out of space for further cuts. In the U.S., the Federal Reserve brought its main interest rate to near zero, in a second set of cuts in March. But compared with the 5.25% it was able to reduce rates by on the eve of the 2008 financial crisis, the Fed got to zero this time after cutting only by a total of 1.5%. The European Central Bank and Bank of Japan already have rates that are below zero; no rate cut was even on the table when the ECB met in March, and the BOJ held off as well days later. On top of that, there are those who argue that this isn’t the best kind of medicine to treat economies that are facing both a “supply” and a “demand” shock. That is, cheaper borrowing costs won’t do much for factories that are starved of materials, or get worried consumers to keep traveling or eating out.

Quantitative Easing

Born in the 2008 crisis, the once unconventional idea of making huge bond purchases to nudge down long-term rates -- quantitative easing -- is now an established part of the central banks’ armory. Yet the strategy is seen as less effective when long-term rates are already low. Advocates suggest boosting the policy’s power by expanding purchases beyond government and corporate bonds as the BOJ has done, with its buying of exchange-traded funds. In mid-March it doubled its target for net purchases to 12 trillion yen ($112 billion), hours after the Fed announced it would buy at least $700 billion in bonds in a return to so-called QE. The ECB had resumed its bond purchases in 2019 and expanded it by 120 billion euros ($135 billion) as the virus began to take a toll; other central banks have indicated they would be prepared to take similar steps in the face of weakness.

Coordination

Central banks sometimes try to maximize their limited firepower by delivering a coordinated move, the theory being that joint action might boost confidence more than the sum of its parts. In 2008, the Fed, the ECB and four other central banks acted together to lower interest rates. This time, the Fed united with five others to ensure dollars are available around the world via swap lines. Some countries may be willing to sacrifice a measure of central bank independence to ensure that monetary and fiscal policies are complementary. The BOE’s rate cut, together with moves to make financing available to struggling businesses, came on the same day the government announced fiscal stimulus measures.

Loans and Forbearance

There are more direct steps that policy makers can take to feed confidence and keep money flowing freely. Regulators in China have asked banks to be more lenient on bad loans -- providing relief through what’s known as forbearance. The PBOC is extending 800 billion yuan ($115 billion) of cheaper loans to support smaller and private companies, while the ECB was considering how it might support banks through its long-term lending program. The Fed announced several other actions, including letting banks borrow from the discount window for as long as 90 days and reducing reserve requirement ratios to 0%. The BOJ announced one-year loans at 0% to banks that pledge corporate debt as collateral.

Liquidity measures

Central banks exist to be the lender of last resort at times of crisis. The Fed responded to signs of strain in markets for Treasury bonds and repurchase agreements by offering a cumulative $5 trillion in lending, in a signal that the bank was ready to do whatever it takes to keep short-term financing rates from spiking. The ECB enhanced a loan program with terms that effectively amount to an interest-rate cut for banks that use it to pump money into the economy. The PBOC injected $14.3 billion of one-year funding into the financial system and trimmed the amount of cash some lenders have to hold in reserve, while leaving interest rates unchanged. Australia boosted cash injections and said it “stands ready” to purchase government bonds.

GOVERNMENTS AND FISCAL POLICY

With more people around the globe told to stay at home and avoid public gatherings, worried consumers everywhere are reluctant to go out and spend. That’s increasing calls to do more to address the “demand” side of the equation, too. Many countries from the U.S. to Singapore are assembling emergency stimulus packages.

Fiscal stimulus

Even before the coronavirus appeared, central banks were arguing that fiscal policy -- actions by governments such as lowering taxes or spending more on infrastructure -- should take on a larger role in spurring sluggish economies. Such moves can shore up demand more directly and more quickly than monetary easing. “The thing that fiscal policy, and really only fiscal policy can do, is reach out directly to affected industries, affected workers,” Fed Chair Jay Powell said after announcing his bank’s second big interest rate cut. By March 12, about $130 billion in budget support had been pledged or was under consideration by governments around the world. Among them: tax cuts or credits to help companies with cash-flow problems; enhanced jobless benefits, more generous medical leave and funds for medical expenses. Here’s what’s happening in some countries:

• Italy announced a plan to spend 25 billion euros ($28.3 billion) on stimulus measures.

• China is expected to increase infrastructure spending, tax relief and other forms of support for the most affected regions and sectors, according to Bloomberg Economics.

• South Korea is considering a 11.7 trillion won ($9.8 billion) supplemental government budget to help businesses.

• The U.S. House passed a stimulus package negotiated by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Speaker Nancy Pelosi that includes free testing for those who need it, and two weeks of paid sick leave to allow people with the virus to stay home from work and avoid infecting co-workers. It also includes enhanced jobless benefits, increased food aid for children, senior citizens and food banks, and higher funding for Medicaid benefits.

• The U.K. plans to spend 30 billion pounds ($39 billion), with the government funding sick pay and more generous welfare rules.

Easing Regulations

China has waived requirements for smaller companies to pay into the social security system from February to June. The rate of value-added tax for smaller companies has also been reduced temporarily to 1% from 3% between March and May. In the U.S., Mnuchin said he planned to speak with banking agencies about what regulatory relief might be necessary.

Cash Handouts

A blockbuster option could be simply handing out cash to citizens. There’s been a robust debate in recent years over whether central banks can boost economic growth this way by simply creating extra cash -- a method known as helicopter money -- but none is seriously considering it. A few governments, however, have been less circumspect. Hong Kong, Singapore and Macau all announced plans to give cash payouts or vouchers to people, either through regular budgetary payments or one-time handouts. In Hong Kong, each permanent resident of the city 18 or older was slated to receive a one-time handout of HK$10,000 ($1,284), a move Financial Secretary Paul Chan said would aid a population “overwhelmed by the heavy atmosphere.”

