This presents challenges and difficulties to a range of players on Wall Street. In the analyst community (of which I am a part), how can someone honestly and objectively recommend Apple? It is poised to gain at least 30% for a third straight year and its market value is on the edge of $3 trillion. Analysts, no matter where they sit on Wall Street, are incentivized to find rare opportunities and unloved stocks that are typically ignored. I have a newsletter, and if I wrote to my subscribers that after hours of thought, research and deliberation that my best idea was Apple, I would be a laughingstock. After all, everyone already owns it, either directly or indirectly through something like an exchange-traded fund or similar investment vehicles.