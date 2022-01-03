Back then, investors focused on what was known as the Nifty Fifty group of stocks. The club, though, shrunk to the point where investors concentrated on hamburger chains (McDonald’s), amusement parks (Disney), gimmick cameras (Polaroid) and motor homes (Winnebago). At the time, I wrote that by constricting their focus to the outward flourishes, investors were anticipating big trouble for the guts of the economy, which they were shunning. As the 1973-1975 recession and bear market unfolded, investors did make a second decision, dumping Polaroid and knocking a zero off the stock’s price as it plunged from $140 a share to $15.