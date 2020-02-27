1. How big would the sale be?

That’s unclear. The government has yet to say what size minority stake it will sell. Plus, the company’s total value is hard to quantify. It holds 32 trillion rupees ($447 billion) of assets, more than the combined holdings of all India’s mutual funds. But it’s never disclosed its so-called embedded value, the key financial gauge for insurers, which combines the current value of future profits with the accumulated value of funds belonging to shareholders. The veil could soon be lifted as officials begin preparations for the IPO, giving investors access to previously unpublished financial details.

AD

AD

2. Any guesses?

Credit Suisse Group AG estimates the share sale would raise about 900 billion rupees, or roughly $12.6 billion, if it gets done this year. That would rank it the second-largest global insurance IPO behind AIA Group Ltd.’s $20.4 billion offering in 2010. (The current No. 2 is Dai-Ichi Life Holdings Inc.’s offering also in 2010, which raised $11.1 billion.) It would also comfortably place LIC in the top 20 all-time global IPOs. By way of comparison with U.S. insurers, MetLife Inc. has a market value of $43 billion, and Prudential Financial Inc. is at $33 billion.

3. When will this happen?

The IPO is planned for the fiscal year beginning April 1.

AD

4. Why is the government selling a stake?

The IPO is the biggest chunk of the government’s plan to raise 2.1 trillion rupees ($29 billion) by selling assets. The money would be used to narrow India’s budget deficit, which is forecast to be 3.8% this year. The government plan includes offering majority stakes in three other state-run firms -- Bharat Petroleum Corp., Shipping Corp. of India and Container Corp. of India.

AD

5. What could stop the IPO?

The 1956 law establishing the LIC must be amended, which requires parliamentary approval. The insurer’s employees will also have a say. A spokesperson for the employees’ union said the IPO was “against the national interest” and would “endanger the economic sovereignty of the country,” the Press Trust of India reported after the plan was announced in the Indian budget on Feb. 1. But the government appears determined to press ahead.

AD

6. Why does this IPO matter?

Sales of stakes in companies so deeply entrenched in the history of their nations aren’t an everyday occurrence. LIC has exerted a towering presence over India’s financial landscape since Jawaharlal Nehru’s government combined the country’s 245 insurance companies in 1956 with a mandate to offer life insurance to all sections of society. For many Indians, insurance is still synonymous with the company, even after the industry opened up to private insurers two decades ago. Over the years, it has been deployed as the investor of last resort by governments of the day to support markets and bail out other state-run companies, as in 2019 with IDBI Bank Ltd. Using policyholder money to rescue state-owned firms would probably become a thing of the past if LIC becomes a publicly listed company.

AD

7. Are there parallels in other nations?

AD

Japan Post, whose privatization started in 2015, was Japan’s biggest holder of bank deposits and its largest insurer while it ran the national postal service. Like LIC, it was highly visible, with the biggest chain of storefronts in Japan and a fleet of 86,000 motorbikes for mail delivery. Saudi Aramco, which staged the world’s biggest IPO last year, was likewise a symbol of Saudi Arabia’s economic might, generating almost 90% of the Saudi government’s income.

8. What else does LIC own?

The Mumbai-headquartered company holds significant stakes in hundreds of firms including engineering giants Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and cigarette maker ITC Ltd. Government debt also makes up a large chunk of its balance sheet. Its most valuable holding, according to Bloomberg data through mid-2019, is a 6.6% stake in the oil-to-chemicals behemoth Reliance Industries Ltd. An LIC IPO might reveal it as India’s largest company by market value, a title currently held by the $123 billion Reliance.

AD

AD

9. Will investors want to buy shares?

Probably, since insurance stocks have been star performers in recent years, and LIC is the market leader. SBI Life Insurance Co., an arm of the nation’s largest lender, was among four insurers whose IPOs raised more than $1 billion in 2017. According to one analysis, only a quarter of the country’s 1.3 billion people have life insurance coverage.

10. Will foreign investors be able to participate?

Global investors are free to participate in Indian IPOs. Foreigners can also own up to 49% of insurance ventures, and indeed many domestic players have partnered with giants including Allianz SE and Nippon Life Insurance Co. for their life insurance forays.

--With assistance from Rahul Satija.

To contact the reporters on this story: Ronojoy Mazumdar in Mumbai at rmazumdar7@bloomberg.net;Ravil Shirodkar in Mumbai at rshirodkar@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Lianting Tu at ltu4@bloomberg.net, Grant Clark, Guy Collins