But one never knows with the Biden administration. After all, it is still trying to negotiate the lifting of sanctions and return of frozen assets with another Islamic regime, in Iran, that shows as much respect for human rights — and as much hospitality to international terrorists — as the Taliban. When Afghanistan’s rapid collapse became apparent last week, Khalilzad dangled the prospect of U.S. aid for a Taliban-led government if it spared the U.S. embassy in its rout of Kabul.