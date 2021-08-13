Sure, you could assume even faster growth in EV demand, even higher margins or both. But why not just expand your horizons and say that, apart from ruling in EVs, Tesla will also crack autonomous driving, operate fleets of robotaxis, transform power supply (profitably), run a multibillion-dollar insurance firm and maybe even launch an aviation side-hustle that, alone, might be worth somewhere between 14% and 140% of the current stock price?(2)This is not to deny actual success; Tesla has clearly achieved a lot, and has given its faithful reasons to believe the growth trajectory will continue. The point is that once the narrative is established that your company is actually a “digital platform” with limitless product potential, then the sky is the limit. You may as well just hard-code the target price you want rather than go to the trouble of modeling anything.