For a technology sector on the verge of begetting two trillion-dollar companies in Amazon.com and Apple, the requirements are getting daunting.

Patience is wearing thin. Investors are asking too much. Last week, there was Facebook, a company that boosted quarterly revenue 42 percent — and for its efforts took the worst battering in the history of U.S. stocks. There was Intel, which topped the forecasts and had $20 billion wiped from its value. A few days earlier, Netflix plunged even though its profit sextupled. Amazon barely held on to gains Friday. (Its CEO, Jeffrey P. Bezos, owns The Washington Post.)

For most companies, it’s been an earnings season for the ages. But for the software and Internet titans that have shouldered the bull market for nine years, the strain of expectations is showing.

“It’s really the first chink in the hot-sector armor in a long time,” said Brad Cohen, chief equity strategist at North Star Investment Management in Chicago . “We’re perhaps reaching an inflection point, and the question becomes: How big can these companies grow?”

Investors are demanding more of an industry entering a more mature phase, with new responsibilities and expectations.

