Audible.com best-sellers for week ending July 20:

Fiction

1. Something in the Water by Catherine Steadman, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

2. The Other Woman by Daniel Silva, narrated by George Guidall (HarperAudio)

3. The President is Missing by Bill Clinton and James Patterson, narrated by Dennis Quaid and a full cast (Hachette Audio)

4. The Outsider by Stephen King, narrated by Will Patton (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn, narrated by Ann Marie Lee (Random House Audio)

6. Murder in an English Village by Jessica Ellicott, narrated by Barbara Rosenblat (Recorded Books)

7. Pretty Girls Dancing by Kylie Brant, narrated by Luke Daniels, Emily Sutton-Smith, Lauren Ezzo, Em Eldridge, Dan John Miller (Brilliance Audio)

8. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore from J.K. Rowling)

9. Once Upon a Haunted Moor: The Tyack & Frayne Mysteries, Book 1 by Harper Fox, narrated by Tim Gilbert (Audible Studios)

10. Then She Was Gone by Lisa Jewell, narrated by Helen Duff (Dreamscape Media, LLC)

Nonfiction

1. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis, narrated by the author (Thomas Nelson Publishers)

2. A Polaroid Guy in a Snapchat World by David Spade, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

3. Out of Africa by Isak Dineson, narrated by Julie Harris (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

5. Emotional Success: The Power of Gratitude, Compassion, and Pride by David DeSteno, narrated by Dan Woren (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

6. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

7. Unfu(asterisk)k Yourself by Gary John Bishop, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

8. Calypso by David Sedaris, narrated by the author (Hachette Audio)

9. Educated by Tara Westover, narrated by Julia Whelan (Random House Audio)

10. You are a Badass by Jen Sincero, narrated by the author (Tantor Audio)

______

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.