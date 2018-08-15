Audible.com best-sellers for week ending August 10:

Fiction

1. White Fang by Jack London, narrated by John Lee (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

2. The Silver Linings Playbook: A Novel by Matthew Quick, narrated by Ray Porter (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

3. Maisie Dobbs by Jacqueline Winspear, narrated by Rita Barrington (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

4. An American Marriage by Tayari Jones, narrated by Sean Crisden & Eisa Davis (HighBridge)

5. Something in the Water by Catherine Steadman, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

6. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore from J.K. Rowling)

7. Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn, narrated by Ann Marie Lee (Random House Audio)

8. The Outsider by Stephen King, narrated by Will Patton (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. The President is Missing by Bill Clinton and James Patterson, narrated by Dennis Quaid and a full cast (Hachette Audio)

10. Four Funerals and Maybe a Wedding by Rhys Bowen, narrated by Jasmine Blackborow (Audible Studios)

Nonfiction

1. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis, narrated by the author (Thomas Nelson Publishers)

2. The Coming Storm by Michael Lewis, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

3. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

4. Unfu(asterisk)k Yourself by Gary John Bishop, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

5. Everything Trump Touches Dies by Rick Wilson, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

7. Rabbit: The Autobiography of Ms. Pat by Patricia Williams & Jeannine Amber, narrated by Patricia Williams (HarperAudio)

8. How to Win Friends & Influence People by Dale Carnegie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover, narrated by Julia Whelan (Random House Audio)

10. The Sky Below: A True Story of Summits, Space, and Speed by Scott Parazynski & Susy Flory, narrated by Scott Parazynski & Homer Hickam (Brilliance Audio)

