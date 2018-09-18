Audible.com best-sellers for week ending September 14th:

Fiction

1. Emma: An Audible Original Drama by Jane Austen & Anna Lea, narrated by Emma Thompson, Joanne Froggatt, Isabella Inchbald, Aisling Loftus, Joseph Millson & Morgana Robinson (Audible Studios)

2. The X-Files: Cold Cases by Joe Harris, Chris Carter & Dirk Maggs, narrated by David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson, Mitch Pileggi, Willliam B. Davis, Tom Braidwood, Dean Haglund & Bruce Harwood (Audible Studios)

3. Girls & Boys by Dennis Kelly, narrated by Carey Mulligan (Audible Studios)

4. The Dented Head of Joey Pigza by Jack Gantos, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

5. The Child Next Door: An unputdownable psychological thriller with a brilliant twist by Shalini Boland, narrated by Katie Villa (Bookouture)

6. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

7. Shadow Tyrants: The Oregon Files Series, Book 13 by Clive Cussler & Boyd Morrison, narrated by Scott Brick (Penguin Audio)

8. Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan, narrated by Lynn Chen (Random House Audio)

9. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore from J.K. Rowling)

10. Lily and the Octopus by Steven Rowley, narrated by Michael Urie (Simon & Schuster Audio)

Nonfiction

1. Fear: Trump in the White House by Bob Woodward, narrated by Robert Petkoff (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. The Coming Storm by Michael Lewis, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

3. Feeding the Dragon by Sharon Washington, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

4. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis, narrated by the author (Thomas Nelson Publishers)

5. You Need a Budget: The Proven System for Breaking the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Cycle, Getting out of Debt, and Living the Life You Want by Jesse Mecham, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

6. Sleep Better by Aaptiv, narrated by Jade Alexis (Aaptiv)

7. Everyday Meditation by Aaptiv, narrated by Ceasar F. Barajas (Aaptiv)

8. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

9. Walk to Run One Mile by Aaptiv, narrated by Jaime McFaden (Aaptiv)

10. 5K Training by Aaptiv, narrated by Rochelle Moncourtois-Baxter (Aaptiv)

