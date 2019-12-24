4. The Wedding Guest by Jonathan Kellerman - 9780525618508 - (Random House Publishing Group)
5. The Guardians by John Grisham - 9780385544191 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
6. Silent Night by Danielle Steel - 9780399179396 - (Random House Publishing Group)
7. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
8. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett - 9780062963697 - (Harper)
9. The Last Wish by Andrzej Sapkowski - 9780316055086 - (Orbit)
10. Criss Cross by James Patterson - 9780316457149 - (Little, Brown and Company)
____
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.