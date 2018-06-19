iBook charts for week ending June 17, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

1. The President Is Missing by Bill Clinton & James Patterson - 9780316412711 - (Little, Brown and Company)

2. When Life Gives You Lululemons by Lauren Weisberger - 9781476778464 - (Simon & Schuster)

3. Something in the Water by Catherine Steadman - 9781524797195 - (Random House Publishing Group)

4. The Outsider by Stephen King - 9781501181016 - (Scribner)

5. The Death of Mrs. Westaway by Ruth Ware - 9781501156229 - (GalleryScout Press)

6. Tom Clancy Line of Sight by Mike Maden - 9780735215931 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Shelter in Place by Nora Roberts - 9781250161611 - (St. Martin’s Press)

8. Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain - 9781596917248 - (Bloomsbury Publishing)

9. Knocked Up by Stacey Lynn - 9781524797850 - (Random House Publishing Group)

10. Turbulence by Stuart Woods - 9780735219212 - (Penguin Publishing Group)____

