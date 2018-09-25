iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending September 23, 2018:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

2. Ocean’s 8

3. Sicario: Day of the Soldado

4. Solo: A Star Wars Story

5. Annihilation

6. Tag (2018)

7. Deadpool 2

8. Gotti

9. Avengers: Infinity War

10. Adrift

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Gotti

2. Hearts Beat Loud

3. Hereditary

4. Mandy

5. The Endless

6. Final Score

7. Bel Canto

8. The Children Act

9. Andy Irons: Kissed By God

10. Hunt for the Skinwalker

