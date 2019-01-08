iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending January 6, 2019:
1. Crazy Rich Asians
2. A Simple Favor
3. Night School (2018)
4. Bad Times At the El Royale
5. Venom
6. Smallfoot
7. Mission: Impossible - Fallout
8. The House With a Clock In Its Walls
9. Eighth Grade
10. White Boy Rick
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Eighth Grade
2. The Old Man & the Gun
3. Colette
4. Fahrenheit 119
5. Rust Creek
6. Mid90s
7. Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers
8. Three Identical Strangers
9. Diet Fiction
10. The Dawn Wall
