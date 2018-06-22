iTunes charts for week ending June 21, 2018

Top Songs

1. Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B), Maroon 5

2. I Like It, Cardi B,Bad Bunny & J Balvin

3. Born to Be Yours, Kygo & Imagine Dragons

4. Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign), Post Malone

5. SAD!, XXXTENTACION

6. no tears left to cry, Ariana Grande

7. Whatever It Takes, Imagine Dragons

8. Simple, Florida Georgia Line

9. Bed (feat. Ariana Grande), Nicki Minaj

10. Nice For What, Drake

Top Albums

1. Everything Is Love, The Carters

2. Nasir, Nas

3. Liberation, Christina Aguilera

4. The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

5. Square Up - EP, BLACKPINK

6. Youngblood, 5 Seconds of Summer

7. Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

8. ?, XXXTention

9. Redemption, Jay Rock

10. Free Rein, Rebelution

__

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.