iTunes charts for week ending September 6, 2018

Top Songs

1. Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B), Maroon 5

2. In My Feelings, Drake

3. Natural, Imagine Dragons

4. The Ringer, Eminem

5. Lucky You (feat. Joyner Lucas), Eminem

6. I Like It, Cardi B,Bad Bunny & J Balvin

7. Youngblood, 5 Seconds of Summer

8. Better Now, Post Malone

9. Fall, Eminem

10. FEFE, (feat. Nicki Minaj & Murd.6ix9ine

Top Albums

1. Kamikaze, Eminem

2. 8 Letters, Why Don’t We

3. Bloom, Troye Sivan

4. The Greatest Showman (Original..., Various Artists

5. My New Moon, Amos Lee

6. Living with a Fire (Live), Jesus Culture

7. Is This Thing Cursed?, Alkaline Trio

8. Nina Cried Power - EP, Hozier

9. Sweetener, Ariana Grande

10. 30 Greatest Hits, Aretha Franklin

