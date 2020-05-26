Torstar’s shares closed at 40 cents at the end of trading Tuesday, but the company says the 63 cents per share it agreed to represents a nearly 67% premium on the 20-day volume-weighted average trading price of the Class B non-voting shares.
Torstar says the deal was recommended by a special committee and has the support of the majority of its shareholders and its largest indepcoolendent shareholder, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.
Rivett recently retired from his role as president of Fairfax Financial Holdings, while Bitove is best known for helping found the Toronto Raptors basketball team. Torstar holds an investment in The Canadian Press as part of a joint agreement with subsidiaries of the Globe and Mail and Montreal’s La Presse.
