The Trade Desk: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VENTURA, Calif. — VENTURA, Calif. — The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $71.2 million.
The digital-advertising platform operator posted revenue of $490.7 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $491.2 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $53.4 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.58 billion.
