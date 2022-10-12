Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The US Federal Reserve dragged its feet over confronting inflation. Is it now about to go too far with its monetary tightening? It’s certainly possible. The best reason for keeping inflation under control in the first place is that, once it isn’t, getting it back down is difficult. Delicate judgements are required. The danger of doing too much or too little can’t be avoided. Still, there are ways to reduce the risk.

One of the Fed’s persistent problems is the obligation it feels to signal commitment. The commitment to “price stability” is part of its mandate, of course. Taken literally, however, it’s unachievable. Even if one accepts that stable prices mean 2% inflation, it isn’t in the Fed’s power to achieve inflation of precisely 2%, month after month — or to get inflation back on target on some preset schedule.

The appetite for commitment, doing whatever it takes, staying the course and so forth, inevitably spills into other areas. The banks says it expects to do such and such with interest rates and/or quantitative easing over the coming months, and dares the markets to doubt its resolve.

With terrible timing, such promises were given formal standing when the Fed adopted its now-abandoned framework for “forward guidance.” The idea was to keep interest rates close to zero until inflation had exceeded the 2% target for some time: Easy financial conditions regardless.

That’s commitment! The habit is hard to break — and financial markets make it harder still. The instant a change in interest rates is announced, discussion shifts to the next change, and the one after that. When and by how much? What’s the terminal rate? When will that be reached? The Fed gestures at answers, and then feels held to them.

So, just as keeping rates “low for longer” went too far, there’s a risk that staying the course on rapid monetary tightening will go too far. Announcing, or even seeming to announce, a path of future rate increases adds to the risk of getting locked into the wrong policy.

In principle, if the Fed had decided in March that a policy rate of say 4% would be needed to get inflation back under control, it should have set the rate at that level then, telling investors that the next change, should one be needed, might be up or down. Trouble is, the Fed has trained investors to think that won’t happen. If it adopted such an approach without warning, investors would be stunned and the result would be financial-market turmoil.

Sadly, gradualism in shifting to tighter policy might therefore be prudent — but that doesn’t mean the Fed has to be rigid. It can still direct attention away from the future path of the policy rate and toward the data that determines its view of what the rate should be.

Right now, the policy rate is still too low. The main test is not the core inflation rate, much less consumer-price inflation, which change erratically and with a long lag, but the level of demand. It’s growing more slowly than before but not slowly enough to come back into alignment with supply. As a result, the labor market remains tight and wage costs are rising too fast.

When those indicators start sending a different message, and demand is growing at a suitably subdued pace, the Fed should stop tightening — regardless of its dot plots, determination to stay the course, willingness to see unemployment rise if necessary, and all the rest.

A lot can happen, and fast, to change the calculation. At the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank this week, finance ministers and central-bank governors are preoccupied with the effects of tighter monetary policy in the US and Europe on financial instability and growth prospects in the rest of the world. The UK’s calamitous adventure in fiscal heterodoxy continues to roil financial markets, and draws attention to possible fragilities elsewhere.

If these or other factors press down abruptly on US demand, as they well might, the Fed needs to react without worrying about earlier ill-advised “commitments.” The Fed and everybody else should judge its policy not by what it might or might not have promised, but by the state of the economy right now.

