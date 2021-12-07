I was chatting a few days ago with one of the smartest hedge fund managers I know. We were talking about the recent carnage in unprofitable tech “dream” stocks, and he reminded me of a time many have forgotten. “From 1995 to 2000, I watched some of the shrewdest managers get annihilated shorting the dot-com bubble,” he said. “By the end, they all went out of business. I then watched the next five years destroy all the long managers who had ridden the euphoria to the upside, until most of the aggressive ones were also sent packing.”