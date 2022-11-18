Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Inflation in the UK is set to run at close to 10% this year and in high single digits next year — or so says the Office for Budget Responsibility. You’ll want to find a way to outrun that. The bad news is, you will probably find that you cannot. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Pensioners and welfare recipients have discovered this week that their incomes are going to rise with inflation. That’s nice. But the rest of the country is in trouble. Real wages are falling (i.e., wages are rising less than inflation), and going forward you will be keeping less of your income anyway: The freezing of income tax allowances announced in the Autumn Statement will drag huge numbers of people up a tax band. And at the higher end, a good number will end up paying significantly more tax than before, even without a pay rise, as the threshold for 45% income tax is falling from £150,000 ($178,770) to just over £125,000.

Those who think they might be able to keep their real income up via dividend payments are in for a shock as well. Sure, most companies strive to make their payouts rise with inflation (at the least), but Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has cut the tax free allowance to £1,000, and it will be down to £500 by 2025. It was once £5,000. The levels at which the various tax levels kick in is also frozen.

So what’s left? Ah, you will thinking, I’ll aim for capital gains — that’ll do it. It almost certainly won’t. The Autumn Statement says that the tax-free allowance for capital gains will be cut from £12,300 to £6,000 next year and then to £3,000 from April 2024. In the UK, capital gains tax (CGT) is not indexed to inflation — so you can (and right now probably will) end up paying tax on more than you have made in real terms.

Imagine that you buy an asset for £20,000. For the sake of simplicity, let’s say it is one that does not produce an income, perhaps 25 bars of silver. Over a decade, it goes up by a nice 10% a year — which is what you expected, given that it has both industrial use and some history of built-in inflation protection.

So after 10 years, thanks to compound interest, your silver is worth some £54,000 — a capital gain of £34,000. That’s nice. Except for the fact that your CGT allowance has been cut to £3,000. So you have to pay 20% CGT on £31,000. That comes to £6,200. Now you have a total of £47,800. That looks just fine. But take inflation into account, and it does not. If inflation had run at 10% for those 10 years as well (though the Bank of England forecasts it to fall back towards its 2% target in a couple years), you would need the whole £54,000 to purchase the same volume of goods you could have bought for £20,000 ten years ago. But you don’t have £54,000. You have £47,800. Your real wealth has fallen by 11%. Nasty.

Imagine next that your investment had only returned 5% a year. The sale of the silver brings in £32,940. Your real wealth has fallen fairly dramatically thanks to inflation. But you still get taxed. Your CGT bill is £1,988. You have £30,952. In purchasing power terms, you are down over 40%. (Note that even if inflation had run at 5% a year, you would still be down in real terms.)

There’s long been a clamor for a wealth tax in the UK. Well, while you can of course shelter some assets inside the UK’s pension and ISA wrappers, we already have one — and it’s no joke.

