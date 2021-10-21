But that faith in London’s role is now giving way to fear. Foreign direct investment into the U.K. has fallen off a cliff since 2016, with finance and other professional services leading the decline. The government is also getting antsy about bankers moving to Paris and Frankfurt, where they are better positioned to serve clients they can no longer satisfy from London. According to research firm New Financial, about 550 billion euros (about $640 billion) of bank assets have already been moved out of the U.K. into the EU to comply with regulators’ wishes there.