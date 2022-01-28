As Wooldridge notes, in the past Britain has led the way in company law from the creation of limited liability in the Victorian era to the establishment of the Cadbury Code in the 1990s. It now has the opportunity to construct the legal foundations for a more stakeholder-oriented form of capitalism fit for the challenges of the decades ahead. A coalition of almost 1,000 British businesses is calling for a change to the law which would allow directors to advance the interests of society and the environment alongside those of shareholders. Notably, these are not corporate activists, but rather the owners and directors of local firms and beloved high-street brands from across the country.