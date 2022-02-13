Being head of police is a difficult and politically sensitive job at the best of times — and these are some of the worst. Met chiefs have two bosses — the Home Secretary, currently Priti Patel, a Conservative, and the Mayor of London, Labour’s Sadiq Khan. The two disagree about policing priorities, though both were unhappy with Dick’s performance. Divided political counsels together with poor leadership have brought policing in the capital to a crisis point.

The mystery is why Dick didn’t go last summer, when Patel and Khan extended her five-year term for a further two years despite a slew of scandals in the Met. At the time, she had also been personally accused by an official inquiry of covering up “the institutionalized corruption” of colleagues involved in the murder investigation of a private detective. She apologized to the victim’s family but told reporters that “I don’t accept that we are institutionally corrupt.”

More recently, Dick placed herself center stage in Westminster’s main political drama. For weeks, she refused to investigate 12 alleged breaches of lockdown in Downing Street. She then suddenly changed course and ordered the delay of a full official report into Partygate until the police could complete their own inquiry. The decision saved Boris Johnson from immediate political danger — the Met chief was accused of a “stitch-up” with No. 10 — although a decision to issue the prime minister with a fixed penalty notice could still seal his fate.

Even worse, last week, the Independent Office for Police Conduct published shocking findings into gross misconduct at Charing Cross, a police station close to Parliament. The report revealed that male officers had for years routinely joked on social media about grotesque behavior. Patel was “appalled and horrified.” Khan, the Met chief’s other boss, finally lost patience too. The Mayor demanded that Dick provide a plan to tackle a malign police canteen culture “within days or weeks.” On Thursday, without consulting the Home Office, his office told her to go.

Yet both politicians must have already known, in outline, the findings of the Charing Cross report when they renewed Dick’s contract last year. Perhaps they despaired of finding a better replacement, more likely they couldn’t face another argument.

Despite active recruitment of more women officers, the London force is now mired in allegations of misogyny. Wayne Couzens, an officer known to his colleagues as “the rapist” and previously arrested for gross indecency, pleaded guilty to abducting, raping and murdering a young woman last year. Heavy-handed policing of a women’s memorial vigil for the victim dismayed even the Met’s hardline supporters in the tabloid press. In another incident, police officers were found guilty of photographing the bodies of two murdered sisters and sharing the images on WhatsApp, calling the victims “dead birds.”

Senior officers speak of plucking out a few “bad apples” in the force, but this misconduct seems rife. Dick talked the talk of reform, but on both sides of the political divide, she was regarded as overly defensive of police misconduct.

It is hard to serve two masters. The Conservatives blamed the Met chief for failures in old-fashioned policing. Homicide rates among young men have soared, and in 2021 a pathetic 5% of burglaries were cleared up by London police, the worst record of any British police force. Some Tories also accused Dick of “woke policing” — she employed a light touch with disruptive green protests and Black Lives Matter demonstrators. Labour, however, thought she was insensitive to the concerns of minorities. Suspects frisked on London’s streets for concealed weapons skewed to young Black or South Asian males.

Ten years of spending cuts, which have reduced the visible police presence on the streets, and passive-aggressive resistance to reform among the junior ranks have compounded the difficulties of the job. Weak leaders are buffeted by contradictory pressures. If seen as too “soft” and accommodating to politicians and the liberal media, police chiefs lose the respect of the junior ranks and senior colleagues leak against them. If perceived as being too “hard” on street crime, however, the police will be accused of racial profiling.

But it’s always a false choice for a senior police officer to pit civil rights against public safety. Their duty is to uphold both.

Earlier this month Dick wrote to every police officer telling racists, homophobes and misogynists to “leave now.” Fine words. The police, like many other large public-facing organizations, already provides cultural training for officers. However, that’s not sufficient. Bad officers need to be sacked, while whistleblowers, who call time on their misconduct, must be praised and promoted. That demands moral courage.

According to Leroy Logan, the first chair of the National Black Police Association (NBPA), attitudes are heading back to the bad old days of the last century. In 1999, the Macpherson Committee condemned “institutional racism” in the Met following a notorious failure to prosecute the white murderers of a Black schoolboy. Pressure from Whitehall gave impetus to reform.

But not all change can come from the top. The NCO class, the sergeants in charge of local police stations, says Logan, must be held accountable for misconduct too. They have access to local knowledge denied to their superiors.

With Dick’s departure, the Home Secretary and the Mayor of London have been given another chance to make a fresh start. But no new Met chief will succeed unless they cut out the political gamesmanship.

Martin Ivens was editor of the Sunday Times from 2013 to 2020 and was formerly its chief political commentator. He is a director of the Times Newspapers board.

