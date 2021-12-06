The measures the U.K. has taken so far — including more masking and new travel rules — are relatively low-cost for most people, says James Johnson, a political advisor and former Downing Street pollster. But a ramping up of restrictions each time a threat appears could prove polarizing in Britain, as it has been in the Netherlands, Belgium and elsewhere (though Brits are likely to accept restrictions if omicron proves a serious threat to lives. There is also a contingent of Tory MPs who are strongly anti-lockdown and will resist any new restrictive measures.