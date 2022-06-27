Placeholder while article actions load

Echoes of the 1970s and early 1980s are impossible to ignore in the UK at the moment. On top of supply-side shocks, sputtering growth, unsustainable public finances and soaring prices, labor unrest is also staging a comeback. Last week, strikes shut down the country’s railway system and brought the London Underground to a halt. Other unions are planning strikes of their own in a threatened “summer of discontent.”

All that’s bad enough — but this return to the dysfunction of five decades ago has been happening alongside the still-unfolding consequences of Brexit. It’s a perilous juncture. The unions need to think hard before Britain finds itself entering a new era of economic decline.

To be sure, the resurgence of union activism is understandable. The Bank of England expects inflation to peak at more than 11% later this year — a consequence mainly of the disruptions caused by Covid and the war in Ukraine. This is lowering living standards because wages aren’t keeping up. The gap is especially conspicuous in the heavily unionized public sector, where ministers and managers are trying to contain costs. The private-sector jobs market is tighter, with many firms bidding against each other to recruit and retain staff.

Advertisement

Groups led by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) withdrew some 40,000 members from train operators and from state-owned Network Rail (which manages the tracks) last Tuesday, with further stoppages on Thursday and Saturday. This staging left trains in the wrong place in the intervening days, assuring disruption all week. Granted, the pandemic has accustomed people to remote working, so much of the economy took the stoppage in stride. But staff who don’t get paid unless they can travel to factories and offices were less fortunate, and so were many others that depend on them.

The RMT says it’s all the government’s fault, complaining of undue pressure on the system’s finances and efforts to cap wages and cut staffing. Ministers counter that commuting has changed post-lockdown, curbing revenue, and that unions oppose reforms to raise productivity. There’s truth on both sides, which suggests scope for compromise. Pay increases closer to the rate of inflation would be sustainable if combined with real efforts to improve productivity — especially by eliminating jobs that are no longer necessary. Unions should be more willing to have those discussions, especially where jobs can be phased out through natural wastage.

Some measure of public-sector pay restraint will likely be needed to break an incipient wage-price spiral and maintain the supply of public services. Once that spiral gets started, the only way to contain inflation is by squeezing demand so tightly with fiscal and monetary policy that output slumps and unemployment surges. At the same time, public-sector workers shouldn’t be asked to keep on making bigger sacrifices than the rest of the labor force. Good wages in return for cooperation on efficiency and productivity is the right way forward.

Advertisement

The rail strikes might be just the beginning. Pay deals offering less than the rate of inflation are expected for teachers, local-government staff, doctors and nurses in the National Health Service, and others. In these negotiations, the government should strive to be fair. But before public workers set about entrenching inflation and bringing on the next recession, they should remember the 1970s, and ask themselves whether a hobbled economy really serves their long-term interests.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Now Is the Summer of Britain’s Railway Discontent: Therese Raphael

• The UK Risks a Longer-Term Malaise: Mohamed A. El-Erian

• The Path to a Soft Landing Is Getting a Little Easier: John Authers

The Editors are members of the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article