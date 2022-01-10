All that explains why the U.K. central bank raised its benchmark policy rate to 0.25% from 0.1% last month, and probably needs to reassert its inflation-fighting willingness by moving to 0.5% when it next meets on Feb. 3. But then it should pause. Most of the recent price gains cannot be controlled by increasing borrowing costs. It would be a futile gesture against soaring natural gas prices, for example, and will do nothing to curb freight costs. A squeeze on domestic incomes is on the horizon, with tax increases and higher energy bills in April unlikely to be offset by wage increases, which always lag the sticker shock of accelerating consumer prices. And while prices may remain higher, the rate of inflation will ease as year-on-year effects kick in to slow its pace.