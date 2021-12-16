At the same time, it’s an open secret in the payments industry that new companies often boost revenue in their early days by taking on so-called high-risk business. Much of this is legal — transactions where the risk of demands for refunds is high, such as travel bookings, gambling and pornography. But it’s also an area that lends cover to dubious activity or outright scams and frauds. Wirecard AG of Germany, which collapsed in an alleged corporate fraud last year, dealt with a lot of high-risk payments business in its brief existence, according to reporting by the Financial Times and Wall Street Journal.