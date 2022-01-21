Fears were sparked by a tweet last weekend from Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, linking to a Mail on Sunday story about her intention to freeze the license fee charged to U.K. television owners to fund the BBC at £159 for two years; Dorries declared that this announcement of a new fee would be “the last.” The goal, according to the Mail, is to hold fee increases under inflation until the BBC’s Royal Charter expires in 2027, thus starving it of billions in funds. The ultimate goal would be to institute “a new funding model that reflects the growing domination of subscription services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.”