The market meltdown triggered by British Prime Minister Liz Truss's radical plans to slash taxes partly reflects two broad critiques of her approach to fiscal policy: that her £45 billion ($50 billion) in tax cuts will be socially divisive (and perhaps usher in a Labour government) and that it's economically illiterate.

The real weakness may be that she's not being radical enough. In fact, let's put the fish on the table: There is no way that Britain is getting radical, tax-cutting, growth-driving Conservative government without opening up a big, smelly discussion about the National Health Service. Health and social care account for about 20% of government spending; excluding pensions and benefits, the figure is more like 40%. Truss can't be a radical liberalizer without addressing this line item.

The taxpayer-funded health service is facing massive patient backlogs, which were growing even before Covid. There are failings across the service, from long delays for ambulances to a massive shortage in nurses, doctors and radiographers. The percentage of cancer patients seen within target timescales has been falling. Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng vowed to maintain the expenditure that was previously funded by an increase in the National Insurance levy he abolished, but it’s hard to imagine a scenario in which the NHS doesn’t need another major cash injection.

There are ways the government could improve the workings of the NHS, such as expanding on the use of “virtual wards” and investing more in diagnostics. But, really, Britain needs to rethink how it funds healthcare; there are plenty of universal-funding models that deliver better outcomes at a more sustainable cost. This a conversation Truss, like her role model Margaret Thatcher, is unlikely to want to start given the sacrosanct role the NHS has long played in the life of the nation.

So how radical can a Tory government be without tackling the ever-needy, constantly crisis-stricken NHS? That’s the big question.

The tax cuts announced on Friday went beyond mere tinkering at the margins. Kwarteng abolished what’s known as the “higher rate” of income tax – 45% – bringing higher earners to a top marginal rate of 40%. He cut the lowest rate from 20% to 19%. He scrapped the new National Insurance levy of 1.25% introduced in the spring to fund health and social care. He reversed a planned rise in corporate taxes, and he cut stamp duty, the charge paid by homebuyers, to get the property market moving again.

The initial market reaction to the biggest tax-cutting event since the 1972 budget -- which went down as the worst of modern times – is far from auspicious. “Genuinely, I hope this one works very much better,” tweeted Institute for Fiscal Studies’ Paul Johnson.

It’s likely there are more policies to be announced in the months to come; and the government insists on not calling this a budget. So it wouldn’t be fair to say “this is it, folks.” But if Truss is to achieve her aim of 2.5% economic growth, then she needs a bigger supply-side liberalization than Kwarteng announced Friday.

The announcement of enterprise zones – something former Chancellor George Osborne once embraced to little impact – feels like a pared down, rushed-through version of levelling up. Such zones tend to displace investment and employment from elsewhere, and the jobs created in the zones tend to be low-skilled, a 2019 report by the Centre for Cities found.

Kwarteng did say that approval for infrastructure projects would be accelerated. But a radical growth package would have to speed the delivery and cost-efficiency of public-works projects and include the hard, longer-term policies to improve skills levels and education offerings. It would also need to include substantially higher levels of immigration, both low- and higher skilled.

It’s too early to tell whether the decision to make tax simplification a core part of Treasury function will prove significant, but a truly radical plan would have the effect not just of lowering some rates but widening the tax base and turbocharging Britain’s chronically low levels of investment.

Kwarteng’s policies will provide a sugar rush but are unlikely to “deliver the gear shift in growth that the government is banking on,” notes Bloomberg Economics Dan Hanson. At a time when the Bank of England is trying to tamp down inflation, the government stimulus pushes in the opposite direction. The danger is that it also puts debt on an unsustainable path since the policy package is unfunded.

Truss spent her leadership campaign criticizing the “failed orthodoxy” of the Treasury. “The irony or challenge — however you want to characterize it — is that the conventional Treasury view is very much the market view of the world, too. That’s why we’re seeing the moves in yields and the currency,” says Hanson.

The budget, of course, poses political challenges too. Most of the criticism from Labour, charities and many commentators was around fairness. About 660,000 of the highest earners in Britain – thosetaking home over £150,000 per year – will gain an average of £10,000 from the plans to scrap the top marginal rate in November. Those earning more also benefit more from the removal of the national insurance levy.

Truss won’t be too bothered by criticism that she’s subscribing to “trickle down” economics. Her “aspiration nation” program is underpinned by the belief that voters in the poorer north of the country and those who are underprivileged don’t resent people making money so long as they have more opportunity and better living standards. It’s not inequality that rankles, but stagnation and lack of mobility, in her view.

Businesses are understandably pleased. But the proof will be whether they invest more and boost productivity. The danger is that a partial reform that doesn’t really tackle the supply-side constraints in the economy or put health care on a sustainable footing will undermine Britain’s credibility in the markets without delivering the growth Truss needs. That wouldn’t just doom Truss’s premiership, but it would further erode most everyone’s living standards.

