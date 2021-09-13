If that’s the case, this looks like a pretty clumsy milestone in a rollout that the U.K. has trumpeted as a post-Brexit success story. The country has trashed its own investment, shaken confidence in a new generation of vaccines — the French head of AstraZeneca Plc called it a “blow” — and snubbed a chance for a pragmatic renegotiation. The European Union has had its own vaccine bust-ups with AstraZeneca, but it resulted in a delivery settlement and a stream of supply for the Covax initiative to vaccinate the developing world. Maybe the U.K. could have made a similar move here.