Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Currency crises in emerging markets are often considered a cost of doing business. They’re not supposed to be the stuff of advanced economies, especially those that have been steadily raising interest rates, but that appears to be what’s happening now in the UK. Bloomberg Opinion columnist Daniel Moss spoke to editor James Hertling about the state of sterling on a Twitter Space. The following has been cut and edited for clarity.

Listen to the whole Space, including commentary from Yuko Takeo on Japan’s currency intervention, here.

Daniel Moss: What do you make of what’s going on in the UK markets? Is it a bit rich to be likening the UK to an emerging market?

James Hertling: I think what’s important to understand is that it’s probably not a crisis yet, because it hasn’t trickled down into the real world yet — it’s still just a market ruckus.

Advertisement

DM: But we know from our experience in Asia in the late 1990s, that it’s often a short trip between market ruckus and a generalized sense of crisis.

JH: Ultimately, it is a confidence crisis among investors and institutions who control capital flows. It’s been a long time coming in the UK — probably since the Brexit vote, and possibly even before the response to the fallout of the financial crisis. Confidence has seeped out of the UK’s ability to manage and prioritize its economy frankly. It’s hard to say what it will take for that confidence to be restored.

DM: So if this was a slow burn, which in your view has been building for some time, what is it that happened on Friday? Why was that such an explosion?

JH: Liz Truss and her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, rolled out an economic program which largely featured packages of enormous tax cuts. The highest income tax band was eliminated; stamp duties were cut; the income tax base rate was reduced. It’s a page straight out of the supply side playbook — the idea that you can unleash the animal spirits of growth by cutting taxes and letting people keep more of their money. But, after tens of billions of pounds had been spent on Covid relief, and in the middle of a huge energy crisis, the UK is in a very fragile economic environment. Ultimately, Liz Truss rolled out a whole bunch of tax cuts that the country just can’t afford.

Advertisement

DM: So the day before the UK government announced this new tax package, the Bank of England announced its interest rate decision. It was pushing up its bank rate, the benchmark rate in the UK by half a percentage point. Three members of that nine-person panel dissented and said, no, not enough. If they had their time again, do you think they wish, in retrospect they’d have done 75 basis points, and would that matter at this point?

JH: Yes, and no. They would probably prefer to do the other 25 basis points, but given the violent reaction that we’ve seen, it probably would have been swamped. Now they’re in a little bit of a box because many people are saying that they might be reluctant to act aggressively now because of their memories of 1992, when George Soros broke the Bank of England. The first moves by monetary authorities now are going to be seen as egging on the markets, which is obviously the big risk given how fraught the market is. If the Bank of England does try to make a move — emergency or otherwise — the first reaction by the market will be to question their credibility and staying power.

DM: Well, the Truss government has only been in office for a couple of weeks, and for much of that time, the UK was in a mourning period where little substantive policy could be rolled out. The new chancellor is really getting a baptism of fire. How’s he handling this?

Advertisement

JH: He certainly put on a brave face. But party reactions indicate that the Truss government really doesn’t have a deep well of support in the Tory back benches. We’ll see if she lasts until the end of the month, that’s the level that we’re talking about in terms of the extreme reactions from her own side of the aisle.

DM: When there’s been emerging market crises in the past, it’s often been up to central banks to instill order. Is the BOE up to it?

JH: The Bank of England certainly hasn’t covered itself in glory for the past few years. There have been complaints that its communication strategy and inflation-fighting policy has been inconsistent. Governor Andrew Bailey has not been standing really that tall for the past few years since he replaced Mark Carney. If the bank tries to take action to calm the markets, the markets won’t initially be calm, they’ll probably be asking the question, what else have you got? That’s the big concern because they don’t have a whole lot in their arsenal. They can keep raising interest rates, but then they’re raising interest rates. They’re gonna certainly deepen the recession that’s due to come over the winter and into next year.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article