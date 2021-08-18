Throughout the pandemic, it’s been comforting to know that children weather Covid-19 infection better than adults do. They often suffer no symptoms, and those they have are typically moderate. But the emergence of the delta variant has complicated matters. It’s spreading so fast that kids, most of whom can’t be vaccinated, are being infected in rising numbers — 121,000 in the past week, amounting to 18% of total reported cases in the U.S. Of course, as the numbers grow bigger, even rare serious cases become more common.