Launched in 2017, JEDI aimed to create a single general-purpose cloud for storing and sharing data across the 2.9-million-person Defense Department. Before the contract was even awarded, Oracle sued, alleging that the bidding process unfairly favored Amazon — only for the Pentagon to then announce Microsoft as the winner. In response, Amazon filed its own suit; it charged that the decision had been influenced by then-President Donald Trump’s animosity toward Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Though the Pentagon denied any political interference, a federal judge in April refused to dismiss the suit. Faced with the prospect of putting JEDI on hold indefinitely while the legal challenge played out, President Joe Biden’s administration opted to scrap the project altogether.