At the same time, the U.S. needs to rebalance its investments in counterterrorism. This means spending smarter, not less. Upgrade government technology to help the intelligence community process data and track emerging threats. Help local governments around the world strengthen law-enforcement responses to terrorism and boost resilience against attacks. In countries where the U.S. and its allies have limited leverage, provide aid to civil-society and humanitarian organizations working to alleviate the conditions that lead to radicalization. Work with private industry to counter terrorist messaging on social media and harden critical infrastructure against cyberattacks. And broaden the scope to include not just teams of well-trained terrorists but also murderous individuals who’ve been radicalized online. The 2016 mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando was by far the deadliest jihadist attack in the U.S. since 2001.