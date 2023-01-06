President Joe Biden plans to visit El Paso, Texas, this weekend to “assess” the crisis caused by surging numbers of migrants attempting to cross the US’s southwest border. While a belated acknowledgement of the scale of the problem, Biden’s trip and the measures he announced before it aren’t nearly enough. If the US hopes to gain control of the border, leaders of both parties need to confront the biggest source of chaos: America’s broken asylum system.

Under Section 208 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, people who arrive in the US and turn themselves over to government authorities have the right to apply for asylum. While many asylum seekers are genuinely fleeing political repression or violence, others are motivated by economic opportunity and the quest for a better life. Migrants whose claims are approved are allowed to stay in the US permanently and eventually become citizens.

Since the start of the pandemic, the US has used Title 42, a World War II-era public-health authority, to expel migrants apprehended at the border without allowing them to apply for asylum. In the last fiscal year, US border officials recorded 2.3 million encounters with migrants. Title 42 enabled the expulsion of just over 1 million. But the Biden administration granted exceptions to various groups. All told, border officials have let in hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers to await a final decision.

In an ideal world, these applicants would receive a hearing and a swift determination about the merit of their claims, with those denied asylum subject to immediate removal. The present system has none of those attributes. Once migrants pass an initial “credible fear” screening, they’re typically released into the US, where they can receive a work authorization in six months as they wait for their cases to be decided years later. The number of people waiting for asylum hearings stands at a record 1.6 million, with cases taking an average of 4.3 years to make it to court. Given the bleak alternatives for migrants at home, that’s a chance worth taking.

Far from improving this dysfunction, the Biden administration has made things worse, by pledging to stop enforcing Title 42 without a workable alternative. (Last month, the Supreme Court ordered that the policy be kept in place while it hears a legal challenge from 19 states opposing Biden’s decision.) In so doing, Biden created the impression of an open border and amplified the perverse incentives that have made the asylum system more vulnerable to claims without merit.

A comprehensive overhaul is needed. The administration has been slow to implement a promising proposal that would authorize asylum officers to process cases from start to finish, instead of moving them over to the swamped immigration courts; it should accelerate that plan and increase the number of asylum officers, judges and support personnel needed to carry it out. The government should build larger processing centers at the border to detain asylum applicants until their initial screening is completed, ideally within a week. Those whose asylum claims have been denied need to be removed from the US quickly and visibly — at a nearby airstrip, for instance.

Next, the US should strengthen measures aimed at getting migrants to apply for entry before they reach the border. Biden has announced policies to encourage people from Nicaragua, Haiti and Cuba to apply for parole into the US from their home countries, and to expel to Mexico those who enter the US without authorization. He should push through a proposed rule that would deny claims by border-crossers who failed to first request asylum from third countries they transited on their way to the US. Congress also needs to do its part, by expanding the legal pathways for temporary guest workers and increasing economic assistance to the countries from which migrants are fleeing.

The US needs an immigration system that works, starting with an asylum process that it can manage and enforce. The alternative is a continued cycle of disorder and division that the country can’t afford.

